Nucor To Invest $60 Mln To Expand Alabama Utility Infrastructure Facility

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE), a steel producer, on Tuesday announced that it will invest $60 million to expand its Nucor Towers & Structures facility in Trinity, Alabama.

The company has since opened facilities in Alabama and Indiana and is constructing a fourth facility in Utah, which is expected to begin operations in 2027.

The company said the expansion will increase production capacity for steel poles and other steel structures used in utility infrastructure.

The project will add 60 jobs with average annual wages exceeding $87,000.

The company said the investment will help meet growing demand as utilities expand, modernize and strengthen the nation's power grid.

The Nucor Towers & Structures facility began operations in September 2025 and is located adjacent to Nucor Steel Decatur.

The company formed its Towers & Structures business in 2022 through the acquisition of Summit Utility Structures LLC and its manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, Nucor closed trading 0.30% higher at $261.50 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.04% lesser at $261.40.