NuCurrent Appoints Stephen G. Wasko as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuCurrent, an industry leader in wireless power systems and technology development, announces the appointment of Stephen G. Wasko as its chief financial officer. Wasko brings to NuCurrent more than 30 years of finance and capital markets experience and has applied his extensive background in financial planning, operations, management and strategy within a broad range of technology-driven industries including life science, advanced materials/nanotechnology, software, telecommunications, and aerospace.

"We're very excited about the addition of Steve to our executive team," said NuCurrent CEO, Jacob Babcock. "His depth of experience and proven track record of financial leadership with innovation-focused companies will be instrumental in expanding our leadership role within the wireless power industry."

Wasko has extensive technology commercialization experience, both in private and public company roles. He led a successful initial public offering for Illinois Superconductor Technology Corporation, where he was the founding CFO of a company that delivered a significant new technology to the wireless telecommunications industry. Steve also served as CFO for Nanosphere, Inc., a life sciences company which developed breakthrough applications of nanotechnology to create new standards in medical care. At Nanosphere, he raised over $100 million of investment capital to grow the company's presence within the medical diagnostics industry.

Wasko recently served as President/COO/CFO of ViMedicus, Inc., a healthcare IT firm delivering a revolutionary program and platform for individuals with multiple chronic illnesses; as CFO and head of business development for Perceptual Robotics, Inc., a developer of Internet video software systems; and as President/COO of Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of cancer diagnostic systems.

"As the need for wireless power technologies continues to grow, OEMs and industry influencers are looking to the leaders in technology development to provide clear roadmaps to both standards-driven and proprietary solutions," said Wasko. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity to join NuCurrent and to play a leadership role in accelerating the growth of not only the company, but also the wireless power industry."

An engineer by training, Wasko holds a BSE in aerospace engineering from the University of Michigan, an MSE in the same field from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He currently serves as President of the Harvard Business School Club of Chicago.

The addition of Wasko rounds out NuCurrent's leadership team and adds to the extensive list of appointments of experienced alumni of 3Com, Motorola, Blackberry, Intel, Analog Devices, Molex, AAC Technologies, and Freescale Semiconductor/NXP.

