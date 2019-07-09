NueSynergy Partners with MyMedicalShopper to Bring Innovative Cost-Saving Tools to its Clients

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LEAWOOD, Kan., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMS Analytics, Inc. dba MyMedicalShopper, a leading provider of healthcare price transparency solutions, and NueSynergy, an industry leader in consumer-directed healthcare solutions and employee benefits administration based in Kansas, are partnering to give consumers more choice and control with respect to their healthcare spending. Today the companies announced the partnership, making MyMedicalShopper's advanced healthcare price transparency software and cost-saving employer tools available to NueSynergy's clients.

NueSynergy can now offer MyMedicalShopper's suite of products, which bring cutting-edge price transparency technology, robust claims analytics, and streamlined administration to employers and their employees. MyMedicalShopper™, MyMedicalRewards™, and their powerful MyMedicalMetrics™ employer analytics package are now available to NueSynergy's entire client base and can be integrated with their administrative platform and member portals for consumer-directed health accounts.

"We are excited to be partnering with NueSynergy to bring integrated solutions to their clients to help them take control their healthcare costs," says MyMedicalShopper co-founder and CEO, Mark Galvin. "We look for partners who work hard to find innovative solutions for their customers' biggest issues. By collaborating with creative third-party administrators (TPAs) like NueSynergy, we can empower consumers to reverse the trend of rising healthcare costs for businesses and their employees alike."

For NueSynergy, this new offering is a significant step towards an improved health benefits environment for their pre-tax flexible benefit clients and a complete service offering for those clients with consumer-driven health plans (CDHP).

"We pride ourselves on taking a customer-focused, technology-driven approach for each client's needs and bringing them customized solutions to help them control costs and reach their goals," says Josh Collins, President of NueSynergy. "As a full-service TPA, we're constantly looking for consumer-friendly tools to help clients make more value-driven healthcare decisions. We're excited to combine our top-notch consumer-directed health accounts with the MyMedicalShopper solution for our benefit consulting partners and our clients."

MyMedicalShopper is a comprehensive platform for employers designed to drive down the cost of healthcare while improving employee benefits. The platform includes the nation's leading medical price transparency tools for employees, dynamic rewards programs, and robust analytics packages for employers. With MyMedicalShopper employers can take control of their healthcare costs and empower their employees with a tool that makes shopping for high-quality medical care as easy as a Google search. MyMedicalShopper is available through benefit brokers, consultants, and third-party administrators (TPA's) serving both the fully insured and self-funded employer markets.

MMS Analytics, Inc. dba MyMedicalShopper™ is a big data company on a mission to revolutionize healthcare. The company was started out of the need to bring transparency to consumers and the companies who provide healthcare benefits to their employees—providing the leverage needed to make solid decisions on their healthcare and improve their quality of life. Consumers previously unaware of price variations in procedures and testing can utilize real-time health insurance plan pricing information that makes it possible to choose care based on price, quality, and convenience. Experts document that as much as $1 trillion could be slashed annually from the cost of healthcare in the U.S. MyMedicalShopper aims to transform the healthcare industry into a fair market for consumers.

Since 1996, NueSynergy has been an innovative leader in providing full-service administration of consumer-driven and traditional account-based plans. NueSynergy has grown into one of the largest benefit account administrators providing Health Savings Accounts (HSA), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA); in addition to COBRA, Direct Premiums Billing and Combined Billing services to employers of all sizes and sectors, including state and local governments, as well as privately and publicly traded companies.

