Former W.L. Gore and Associates CEO, and Former CEO of Airborne, South Beach Diet and Co-Founder of Prestige Brands, join rapidly growing Nufabrx®'s mission of simplifying health and wellness

CONOVER, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufabrx®, an innovative North Carolina-based platform technology company, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Jason Field to their Board of Directors and to welcome new Advisory Board Member Elise Donahue. Nufabrx® is known for their groundbreaking technology to simplify patient compliance, focused on the controlled delivery of active ingredients (vitamins, supplements, and medications) through clothing. The company has grown to national retail distribution, including the world's largest retailer, Walmart, as well as Target, CVS, Walgreens, and numerous others.

NUFABRX® APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS to rapidly growing mission of simplifying health, wellness and patient compliance

"We are honored and elated to have both Dr. Jason Field and Elise Donahue join the Nufabrx® Team," stated Nufabrx® Founder & CEO Jordan Schindler. "They both bring an inspiring wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help continue to position Nufabrx® as the leader in the industry. Their belief in the vision of Nufabrx® speaks to the power of what we are building. We're extremely excited to have them join us as we continue our rapid growth and mission of solving patient compliance for consumers."

Dr. Jason Field

Jason Field is an entrepreneur and experienced executive with a track record of creating value in start-up, turn-around and stable operating environments. He is the past president and CEO of W. L. Gore & Associates (the makers of Gore-Tex®), a $4B+ privately held global materials science company. Prior to leading the enterprise, Jason served in a progression of global business and functional roles that helped establish Gore-Tex®'s Medical Products Division as the global leader in Aortic intervention. He served on W.L. Gore & Associates' and AdvaMed's board of directors.

"I am delighted to join this innovative brand; the team and technology are inspiring, and the products have great potential to improve quality of life on a large scale. Nufabrx® simplifies health and wellness and is quickly becoming a staple in consumers' healthcare arsenal. I'm excited to draw upon my platform technology experience with Gore-Tex® to help bring this revolutionary HealthWear® category to the next level," says Field.

Jason earned his bachelor's degree in pre-veterinary medicine and agribusiness from Arizona State University and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Oregon State University. Before joining Gore-Tex® in 2005, he owned and operated Northern Arizona Equine, PC and Fieldcare Veterinary Services, LLC, which delivered veterinary care to sport horses. Jason serves as Board Chairman of the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education, is an executive coach and medical technology industry strategic advisor. He resides in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Elise Donahue

Ms. Donahue is recognized as a successful CPG executive that has focused her career on building a wide range of entrepreneurial health & wellness businesses. Under her leadership as CEO/President, she has strategically built wellness platforms, has successfully transacted 5 companies, and has raised over $120M in funds. Throughout her career she has been deeply engaged in understanding the consumer, partnering with trade partners, and using analytics to study and maximize fast-changing shifts in online behaviors.

"I am extremely excited by the technological advances Nufabrx® has made, and I look forward to contributing to the rapid HealthWear® category expansion. Not since my time at Airborne have I seen anything I thought could be a similar wellness phenomenon – until now. It has so much potential," says Donahue.

Ms. Donahue's experience includes being the Chief Executive Officer at the South Beach Diet Corporation where she led the re-launch of the popular South Beach Diet including products, subscription model and a #1 selling book. Under Elise's leadership, Airborne was named as a Fastest Growing Company by Inc. 500, with growth of 1,317.8% in a three-year period. She has also served as Board of Directors at Jenny Craig during its heyday, and at LA Fitness-Europe.

Nufabrx® is a state-of-the-art, patented platform technology, created by award-winning designers and PhD scientists that infuses active ingredients into textiles. HealthWear®, pioneered by Nufabrx®, is a market category that integrates medication and textiles to create wearable clothing and simplify health and wellness for consumers. The first product line available at retailers nationwide embeds a topical analgesic pain reliever into apparel, to heal aches and pains on-the-go. The product line enables clothing to enhance patient compliance of medications simply by getting dressed in the morning.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nufabrx-appoints-new-board-members-301624288.html

SOURCE Nufabrx®