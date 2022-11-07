Nulo Announces Molly Mulcahy as Senior Vice President of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nulo, a leading growth driver in the premium pet food space announced the appointment of Molly Mulcahy as Senior Vice President of Marketing reporting to its founder and CEO, Michael Landa, where she will lead Nulo's global marketing organization overseeing consumer and retail marketing, advertising and the brand's digital marketing initiatives. Mulcahy will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that continue to build Nulo's brand awareness, conversion and loyalty.

"Molly is an engaging, high-energy marketer with a passion for the pet food category and has a proven track record of building high performance marketing teams with some of the most iconic consumer brands in the U.S.," said Landa. "With her consumer-centric approach to marketing and her ability to build and inspire teams, we're confident that she will help propel Nulo to the next level."

Mulcahy brings 20+ years of experience leading B2B and B2C marketing for both established brands, such as Unilever, as well as challenger brands in the pet food industry including Stella & Chewy's. She has the intellectual agility to translate her experiences across industries in very different contexts and possesses the ability to bring people together to find new ways to unlock and accelerate growth.

"Nulo is becoming part of the fabric of the premium pet specialty space, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the team," said Mulcahy. "I believe Nulo's potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the entire Nulo team and its passionate retailer community to build and accelerate the brand's momentum in the months and years ahead."

Mulcahy received her Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management and her bachelor's degree from Indiana University – Kelley School of Business.

ABOUT NULO: Founded in 2009, Nulo is rapidly becoming America's favorite premium nutrition brand for dogs and cats. Nulo is a growth leader in the pet specialty channel with products ranging from high-meat kibble recipes to freeze-dried raw diets, human-grade bone broths and functional treats and supplements. Nulo was recognized by Forbes as a" Top 25 Most Innovative Retail Brand in the U.S." and was recently recognized as one of the five best employers in the pet industry as a "2022 Best Places to Work" honoree. For more information, visit www.nulo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nulo-announces-molly-mulcahy-as-senior-vice-president-of-marketing-301669725.html

SOURCE Nulo