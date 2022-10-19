Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer

Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO).

In this newly created role, King will report directly to CEO Jason Tham and will drive enhancements to the Nulogy customer experience across all touch points: from how Nulogy solutions are implemented and used, to long-term contributions to customer success.

King's most recent role was as a Director with the Technology Solutions group at MNP, a leading national Canadian consultancy. King's experience building services, consulting and integrations with leading ERP solutions, including Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, Acumatica and NetSuite, helped the MNP client base increase operational efficiency and profitability through the use of technology. Previously, King served in multiple roles for over a decade at IndustryBuilt Software, widely known as the developer of JustFood ERP. At IndustryBuilt, King most recently served as VP of Professional Services and SVP of Customer Success.

"Nulogy has built a reputation for high-value customer relationships over many years," said Tham. "Mike's experience in scaling organizations focused on happy, successful customers will be incredibly valuable as we continue our growth in global supply chains in the coming months and years. I'm excited to have him join our leadership team."

"Nulogy's focus on a collaboration platform for upstream supply chain partners is unique in the technology industry," said King. "I'm excited to join a company focused on solving the real-world challenges faced by global consumer goods companies and their suppliers."

King holds an Engineering degree from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and resides in the Greater Toronto Area.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

