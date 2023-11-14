Number of Shares in eQ Plc has Increased through Subscription with Stock Options

eQ Plc Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital

14 November 2023, at 8.30 a.m.

A total number of 10,000 new shares in eQ Plc have been subscribed for with stock options of eQ Plc’s option scheme 2018. The entire subscription price of EUR 40,200 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity. This means that eQ Plc's share capital remains unchanged. The total number of shares after the subscription is 40,745,698.

The corresponding increase in the number of eQ Plc's shares has been entered into the Finnish trade register today on 14 November 2023, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of 15 November 2023.

The terms and conditions of eQ Plc’s option scheme 2018 are available on Company's website at www.eQ.fi.

Helsinki, 14 November 2023

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.