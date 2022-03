Number of UK households with large debts rises by a third

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Britons struggled even before winter rise in energy prices and benefits cut, research showsThe number of UK households struggling with large debts increased by a third in 2021, even before the winter rise in energy prices and the removal of the £20 uplift in universal credit payments, research suggests.Analysis of Bank of England research carried out by the Jubilee Debt Campaign found in September 2021 almost 10% of households reported that loan and interest repayments were a heavy financial burden, a 35% increase on the previous year’s figures. Continue reading...