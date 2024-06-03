03.06.2024 07:30:00

Number of voting rights as of May 31, 2024

Nicox SA 
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 502,996.94 

Head Office: 
Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, Emerald Square, rue Evariste Galois – 06410 Biot
R.C.S. ANTIBES 403.942.642 

On June 3rd, 2024, 

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF) 

Market: Euronext Growth Paris
ISIN Code: FR0013018124
Website: www.nicox.com

 As of May 31, 2024
Total number of shares composing the share capital 50,299,694 
Total theoretical number of voting rights (1)50,299,694 
Total effective number of voting rights (2)49,988,627 

(1)    Theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations.
(2)    Effective voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights exercisable at the General Meeting. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares without voting rights. 

About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com
Analyst coverage


Bryan, Garnier & Co         Eric Yoo        Paris, France
H.C. Wainwright & Co        Yi Chen        New York, U.S.

 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts 
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Chief Executive Officer
+33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com 		Media / Investors
Sophie Baumont
Cohesion Bureau
+33 6 27 74 74 49 sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com



