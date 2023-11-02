02.11.2023 17:45:00

Number of voting rights as of October 31, 2023

Nicox SA 
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,170,498 

Head Office: 
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis? 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642 

On November 2, 2023, 

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF) 

 As of October 31, 2023 
Total number of shares composing the share capital 50,170,498 
Total number of voting rights 50,170,498 
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 50,170,498 

--------------- 
www.nicox.com 
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00 
Fax?: +33 4-97-24-53-99 

 

Attachment


