11.10.2022 15:30:00

NumberOne AI raises $13M to Fund Predictive AI/ML Startups

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NumberOne AI announces the formation of NumberOne AI to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to broad global challenges. "As entrepreneurs, we often try to solve big problems with brute force detect and respond solutions, rather than through prediction and prevention," said Stuart McClure, serial entrepreneur, and founder of NumberOne AI. Stuart has been wildly successful founding two prevention companies, Foundstone (acquired by McAfee in 2004) and Cylance (acquired by Blackberry in 2019), and executing as Global CTO for McAfee/Intel. With Cylance, he found the application of AI/ML to cybersecurity so compelling that he knew he had to apply it more broadly.

NumberOne AI

Cylance was the first company to commercially apply data science to cybersecurity, leveraging predictive AI/ML to stop 99.999% of execution based attacks, eliminating the need for traditional antivirus and Enterprise Detect and Respond (EDR) solutions. "Data Science learns from the past to predict the future, and that is what we intend to do with each company we create at NumberOne AI" said Stuart McClure.

Led by serial CEOs, founders and investors Art Coviello, Aidan Kehoe, Alex Weiss, Ray Zadjmool, Drumwright Investments, B5 Capital, and Miramar Digital Ventures, NumberOne AI will use the round to build out the core ML learning platform and programmatize the startup building process. "We are thrilled to participate in NumberOne AI. Many founders and operators struggle to find the right balance of innovation, growth and execution. Stuart has a proven recipe for success that will enable countless entrepreneurs to succeed with predictive AI/ML at their core," says Bruce Hallett, Partner at Miramar Digital Ventures.

"Stuart's vision for the application of predictive AI into the world beyond cybersecurity will empower companies big and small to solve some of the world's toughest problems," says Michael Capellas, former CEO Compaq, First Data and WorldCom, and NumberOne AI investor.

Started in 2021, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, NumberOne AI (www.numberone.ai) is the first of its kind in Orange County to apply a broad, automated AI/ML platform to the challenge of starting and launching new company ventures. We believe predictive AI can unlock the key to solving countless global problems in a predictive and preventative way. Built by some of the brightest applied AI/ML minds, NumberOne AI is incubating the future with companies built from the ground up with predictive AI at its core, turning the incubator/foundry/accelerator model upside down.

Media Contact:
Bill Lessard / PRwithBrains for NumberOne AI / wlessard@prwithbrains.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numberone-ai-raises-13m-to-fund-predictive-aiml-startups-301645539.html

SOURCE NumberOne AI

