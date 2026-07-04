Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
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04.07.2026 21:47:00
Numbers Don't Lie: Ferrari Is Still a Unicorn and Still a Big Buy Despite Luce Backlash
It was always going to be a groundbreaking moment when Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) unveiled the Luce, its first-ever full electric vehicle. Ferrari pushed the boundaries a bit too far for some people, and the internet was ablaze after the May launch with memes and backlash revolving around the Luce's minimalist and un-Ferrari-like design, designed by industry outsider and ex-Apple designer Jony Ive's firm. The backlash was intense, and then Ferrari's chief marketing and commercial officer, Enrico Galliera, left roughly a month after the Luce unveiling. The Luce launch is an important one, and it sets the precedent for how Ferrari transitions into a new electrified era, despite its history and heritage of high-end racing and the roar of gasoline-powered engines. There's already evidence that the Luce will be successful, and history reminds us many times over that a dustup-to-success phenomenon isn't unusual.Luce. Image source: Ferrari.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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