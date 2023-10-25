NumbersUSA Will Discuss New Idaho Sprawl Study in Cataldo on Sunday, October 29, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NumbersUSA will present the findings from its Idaho sprawl study and survey of likely voters in Idaho this Sunday. We invite the general public and media to attend.

NumbersUSA, the nation's largest single-issue advocacy group, empowers voters to achieve sensible immigration policies.

EVENT DETAILS

The Kootenai/Shoshone Farm Bureau will host this event on Idaho Sprawl.

Feel free to bring a guest. Refreshments will be served.

EVENT: NumbersUSA Idaho Sprawl Study and Discussion

LOCATION: The Country Barn in Cataldo, Idaho

DATE: Sunday, October 29, 2023

TIME: 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

ATTENDANCE INFORMATION: Email rharding@numbersusa.com

PRESENTATION: Leon Kolankiewicz , the Idaho sprawl study's lead author, will give the presentation. NumbersUSA Outreach Liaison and Idaho resident Rob Harding will attend the event and participate in a Q&A session.

Kolankiewicz is a consulting environmental scientist and natural resources planner. Since 2000, he has led more than a dozen studies on the effects of urban sprawl on open space, including the loss of farmland, for NumbersUSA.

In addition, Kolankiewicz has managed or worked as an analyst on numerous Environmental Assessments (EAs) and Environmental Impact Statements (EIS's) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) as a consultant to federal agencies on projects ranging from water supply dams and reservoirs to flood control facilities, wind farms, roads, parks, wildlife refuges, power plants and transmission lines, oil & gas drilling, and mines. He has assisted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in preparing comprehensive, long-term management and habitat plans at nearly 50 national wildlife refuges in more than 20 states and territories, from the Caribbean to Alaska.

"While Idaho is still blessed with more than 5 million acres of cropland, there is now 16% less than there was 35 years ago, and the most rapid population growth of any state in the country is driving the urban sprawl that, decade after decade, steadily nibbles away at this precious, irreplaceable resource," said Kolankiewicz.

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, and protects the most vulnerable. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is needed and possible. As America's largest single-issue advocacy group, focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA has 8 million grassroots supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform - chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan, NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while protecting the environment and quality of life.

Media Contact:

Emeline McClellan

emeline@keybridge.biz

