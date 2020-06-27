Numinus Wellness Inc. Engages Venture Liquidity Providers and Mackie Research for Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus") (TSX-V: NUMI), an integrated health care company creating an ecosystem of wellness solutions through access, research, training, and innovative therapies centred on psychedelic therapies, today announced it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") and Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("MRCC") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies. VLP and Mackie will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

In consideration of the services provided by VLP, the Company will pay a monthly fee of $5,000. The agreement will continue for a period of twelve months with automatic renewal of twelve month terms and may be terminated immediately at any time upon written notice by either party.

In consideration of the services provided by MRCC, the Company will pay a monthly fee of $5,000 paid quarterly in advance. The agreement will continue in effect unless terminated by either party with no less than thirty days'notice. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Shares and is not a formal market making agreement.

Neither VLP nor MRCC will receive any shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreements; however, either party and their clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

About Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.

VLP is a Specialized Consulting Firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on Exchange listed stocks. VLP's exclusive Market Making Service is provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Limited, Canada's premier Market Making Firm.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Numinus

Numinus is a Vancouver-based health care company helping to support the universal desire to heal and be well. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Salvation Botanicals, Numinus has a Health Canada cannabis testing licence that allows the Company to test and analyze cannabis products from licensed producers. In addition, it is a late-stage applicant to receive a Health Canada standard processing licence to produce cannabis products. Numinus, through the same subsidiary, also has a dealer's licence which allows the Company to test, possess, buy and sell MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline, as well as produce and extract psilocybin from mushrooms. The Health Canada license also allows import/export, testing and R&D of these substances. The expanded licence will allow Numinus to support the growing number of studies on the potential benefits of psychedelic therapies through research projects, product development, and the supply and distribution of these substances. Numinus Wellness is dedicated to therapies that enhance and supplement existing options for people wanting lasting physical, mental and emotional health — with psychedelic treatments at its core when approved for therapeutic and research use. Psychedelics will be part of this offering but will only be available for treatment once approved by regulators and governing bodies — a process Numinus is helping to support. For more information, visit www.numinus.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.