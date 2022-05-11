London, UK, 11 May 2022

Numis Corporation (NUM): Building a more diversified investment bank

The challenging market background in Q222 put a brake on capital markets transactions and significantly affected Numiss first half results but also highlighted the benefits of the groups investment in developing a more diverse service offering. Private markets revenues held up well and the mergers and acquisitions and debt advisory areas continued to make progress. The balance sheet remains strong and the group continues to focus on developing its franchise, including an increasing contribution from international transactions.

Numis shares have underperformed the peers year-to-date and trade on a prospective P/E of c 10x and offer a yield of 5.7%. The price to book ratio of 1.4x compares with a 10-year average of 2.1x. A return on equity over cost of equity (ROE/COE) model suggests the current share price implies an ROE of 12.4% compared with the 18% 10-year average and our 14% forecast for FY22, a year with a relatively challenging market environment.



