Nuna Welcomes New MLB Partnership with The Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna , the world leader in premier baby gear, announces its new partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's the latest addition to their lineup of prominent Major League Baseball partnerships, including the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, and expansion to elevate family experiences to major sports stadiums across the U.S.

Nuna's presence at Dodger Stadium will include scoreboard and home plate rotational visuals to create branded experience for Dodger fans. In addition to the stadium activations, Nuna recently hosted a private event for players' pregnant wives and partners to welcome them into parenthood. There are more upcoming events to support the Dodgers' family-focused charity efforts.

"As part of this partnership with the Dodgers, Nuna is proud to extend its support initiatives beyond the traditional sponsorship role," said Brad Bickley, global president for Nuna. "Throughout the season, we will actively support the Dodgers' family-based initiatives and leverage moments to highlight our position as the Official Baby Stroller of the Los Angeles Dodgers."

The Los Angeles Dodgers are known for their passion for bringing families together through America's favorite pastime. Nuna, similarly, has made its mark by providing premium, innovative baby gear that enhances the comfort and convenience of family life. Together, these two powerhouses will create a synergy that produces even more memorable experiences for families.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers' dedication to providing lasting family memories resonates with Nuna," said Austin Hodges, global marketing officer at Nuna. "Together, we're excited to support the Dodgers' community efforts and witness the positive influence on families visiting Dodger Stadium."

For more information on this partnership and others, visit nunababy.com/usa/us-proud-partners .

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at https://www.nuna.eu/usa/ .

ABOUT LOS ANGELES DODGERS

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers, baseball's 2020 World Champions, were recognized as ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com , follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers . For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com.

