NurExone Reports Up To 88% Reduction In Inflammatory Marker In Exosome Study

(RTTNews) - On Friday, NurExone Biologic (NRXBF) announced laboratory results demonstrating consistent anti-inflammatory activity across three separately produced batches of its bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cell exosomes, supporting its commercial supply strategy and continued development of ExoPTEN.

In laboratory testing, all three batches showed dose-dependent reductions in the inflammatory proteins IL-6 and TNF-a.

At the highest tested concentration, average levels declined by approximately 88% and 57%, respectively, compared with the LPS-stimulated control.

The findings demonstrated similar biological activity across batches, with some variability observed, particularly in TNF-a responses at intermediate concentrations. The company said the results support its manufacturing and quality-control efforts.

NurExone plans to advance its U.S. production strategy with Made Scientific and develop commercial naïve exosome supply through its subsidiary Exo-Top.

The company is also continuing development of ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord and optic nerve injuries.

The company noted that the findings are based on laboratory testing and do not establish clinical anti-inflammatory efficacy.

On October 30, 2026, NurEXone's closed its trading at CAD 0.50, without any movement on the TSX Venture Exchange.