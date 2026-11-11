Nurix Therapeutics Aktie

Nurix Therapeutics ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P85Z / ISIN: US67080M1036

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11.11.2026 13:52:46

Nurix Appoints Arati Rao As Chief Medical Officer To Lead Clinical Development

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted protein degradation therapies, has appointed Dr. Arati V. Rao, M.D., as its new Chief Medical Officer.

The appointment come as Nurix advances bexobrutideg, its lead cancer drug candidate being developed with Roche, along with other programs in its oncology and autoimmune disease pipeline.

Dr. Rao brings more than 20 years of experience in hematology, oncology, clinical development and regulatory strategy. In her new role, she will oversee Nurix's clinical development organization and help guide the company's late-stage programs.

Most recently, Dr. Rao held leadership positions at Pfizer, where she worked on global oncology development programs. Prior to Pfizer's acquisition of Seagen, she led early-stage clinical development efforts for multiple antibody-drug conjugate and immunotherapy programs.

She also previously played a key role in the regulatory development of Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), a CAR-T cell therapy that received FDA approval in 2020 for certain patients with mantle cell lymphoma.

Before joining the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Rao served as an associate professor of medicine at Duke University, where she conducted research and treated patients with blood cancers.

Nurix said Dr. Rao's experience in both early- and late-stage drug development is expected to support the company's efforts to advance its clinical pipeline and future regulatory submissions.

NRIX has traded between $12.01 and $28.23 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $15.88, down 1.61%.

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