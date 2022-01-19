Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.01.2022 10:58:59
Nursing home fire kills 6 in eastern Spain
MADRID (AP) — Six residents of a nursing home in eastern Spain perished after a fire broke out in the night, authorities said Wednesday.Valencia’s regional head, Ximo Puig, said that 17 more residents were hospitalized, with three in serious condition.Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 that were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia.Firefighter chief José Basset told Spanish news agency EFE that the fire appears to have started in a bedroom on the second floor. He said that when the firefighters arrived “there was a large number of people asking for help who were trapped by the smoke.”Puig said that Spain’s Civil Guard police force were investigating the cause of the fire, but that investigators believe it could have been caused by a short-circuit in a mechanism linked to a oxygen tank. “The most important thing now is the recovery of those who have been injured,” Puig said.Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent his condolences to the families.Sánchez tweeted in Spanish that he was following “the tragic news from Moncada. My condolences to the families of the victims. We are watching with concern the evolution of the injured. All our support for the families and the town.”Municipal authorities in Moncada have called for three days of mourning, with flags flying at half-staff on the town hall building. Officials called for a minute of silence at noon local time.Spain’s nursing homes, like in many other countries, were particularly hard-hit during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic.這篇文章 Nursing home fire kills 6 in eastern Spain 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Galilee Energy Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Galilee Energy Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Galilee Energy Ltd
|0,42
|5,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte derweil aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.