Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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09.05.2026 02:15:00
NuScale Power Fell 82%. History Says Survivors of Crashes Like This Can Return 5x.
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock exploded last year as investors looked to capitalize on the enormous energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI). In the years to come, the power-hungry technology will increasingly strain an already taxed grid, creating an urgent need that NuScale and other small modular reactor stocks could help fill.But, as so often is the case, what went up came down -- hard. After peaking at $57.42 in October of last year, shares plunged as much as 82%. The stock now trades around $12, and are currently 76% from its all-time high. That's quite a fall.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)