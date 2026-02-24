Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
24.02.2026 17:30:00
NuScale Power Has Tumbled From All-Time Highs in 2025. Here's What's Next.
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), the nuclear technology company, hit an all-time high of $57.42 on Oct. 16, 2025. Unfortunately, the stock has since plummeted and is now trading at about $13, or roughly over 77% below that all-time high.What gives? Well, a few things have soured investors.Photo source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!