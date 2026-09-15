NuScale Power Is Closing In on a Deal That Could Transform the Small Modular Reactor Industry

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has developed some of the nuclear power industry's most promising technology for small modular reactors (SMRs), which could make nuclear power more affordable, adaptable, and scalable. And as demand for electricity to power artificial intelligence data centers continues to soar, the time could be right for SMRs to step into the spotlight.

So far, NuScale is the only company that has gotten a small modular reactor design approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). But is its technology ready to go from "promising" to "proven?"

Based on what management said on the company's second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 5, NuScale might be getting closer to the final stages of a game-changing nuclear energy deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

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