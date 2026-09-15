Nuscale Power Aktie

Nuscale Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.09.2026 09:19:00

NuScale Power Is Closing In on a Deal That Could Transform the Small Modular Reactor Industry

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has developed some of the nuclear power industry's most promising technology for small modular reactors (SMRs), which could make nuclear power more affordable, adaptable, and scalable. And as demand for electricity to power artificial intelligence data centers continues to soar, the time could be right for SMRs to step into the spotlight.

So far, NuScale is the only company that has gotten a small modular reactor design approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). But is its technology ready to go from "promising" to "proven?"

Based on what management said on the company's second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 5, NuScale might be getting closer to the final stages of a game-changing nuclear energy deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs 8,51 -1,16% Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX tiefrot-- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stecken Verluste ein. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen