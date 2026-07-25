Nuscale Power Aktie

Nuscale Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007

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25.07.2026 23:05:00

NuScale Power Is Down 38% This Year: Here's What the Next 5 Years Could Look Like

Nuclear energy stocks have gone through a boom and bust over the last 12 months. NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is a prime example of this stock market trend, with shares rising 500% at one point in the past three years before violently falling back to earth.In 2026, this trend has continued. NuScale Power's stock is down 38% this year. And yet, there is still a need for massive amounts of new electric power for future artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which nuclear power is well positioned to provide.Where could that lead NuScale Power shares five years from now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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