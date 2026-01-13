Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
13.01.2026 18:43:00
NuScale Power Is Down 64% From Its Peak. Here's Why It Could Fall Further in 2026.
Investors have piled into nuclear energy stocks, and for good reason. Over the past few years, countries worldwide have committed to tripling their nuclear energy capacity in the coming decades to meet growing energy needs while reducing carbon emissions. Nuclear energy is a reliable baseload power source, and some start-ups are developing technologies that could make small-scale nuclear power readily available for data centers and industrial warehouses.NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is one such company. The company's stock price surged in 2025, but it has since fallen by 64% and could fall further in the coming months. Here's why.NuScale Power develops small modular reactors (SMRs), compact nuclear reactors designed for scalable, lower-cost development compared with traditional reactors. These SMRs could provide reliable, carbon-free baseload power for utilities, industrial uses, and data centers. Currently, NuScale is the only company to have an SMR design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
