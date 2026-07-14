Nuscale Power Aktie

Nuscale Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007

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14.07.2026 20:21:00

NuScale Power Is Down 84% From Its 52-Week High. Is It Finally Time to Buy the Dip in the Nuclear Start-Up?

Increasing power demands and the reliability of nuclear energy position it as a leading energy source, particularly amid the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused data centers. With support from the U.S., the development of advanced nuclear reactors is advancing quickly and could kick-start a nuclear energy renaissance.NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is the only company with a standard design approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its small modular reactor (SMR). However, with the stock down 84% from its 52-week high price of $57.42 per share, is it a buy? Let's dive into the company, what's weighing on it, and what's next for the nuclear energy stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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