Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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01.06.2026 19:00:00
NuScale Power Is on Sale. Could This Be the Buy That Sets You Up for Life?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is an ambitious nuclear energy company at the forefront of a potential nuclear renaissance. In a world hungry for clean energy -- hungry for energy, period -- NuScale has a tremendous opportunity to solidify its lead in the development of small modular reactor (SMR) technology.Yet despite being near the center of a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity for nuclear power -- an opportunity driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, data center construction, and wider electrification efforts -- NuScale also faces challenges. The company is still reporting losses -- a net loss of about $44 million in the first quarter -- and hasn't yet seen its technology deployed in the real world. Soon, its potential market could also get crowded with similar companies competing for the same business, like Oklo. The stock has taken a dive lately, falling over 75% from its recent all-time high. It's the only nuclear company in the U.S. with approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to deploy SMR technology for commercial use, but is that first-mover advantage enough to make this nuclear energy stock a long-term buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)