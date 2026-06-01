Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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01.06.2026 22:15:00
NuScale Power Stock Has 107.1% Upside According to This Wall Street Analyst. Is He Right?
George Gianarikas, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, is a big fan of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), one of the most popular nuclear energy stocks on the market today. This month, he reiterated his "buy" recommendation on the stock, reaffirming his $25 price target. If his predictions come to pass, NuScale shares could have more than 100% upside over the next 12 months. Is this Wall Street analyst warranted in his bullishness? Let's find out.The first thing to get out of the way is that predicting short-term fluctuations in stock prices is a very challenging game. Most Wall Street analysts have so-so track records when it comes to setting 12-month price targets. It's for that reason that you frequently see these price targets adjusted throughout the year, often following big upward or downward price action.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)