Nuscale Power Aktie

Nuscale Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007

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01.05.2026 02:05:00

NuScale Power Stock Is Crazy Cheap -- Here's Why There Could Be 2,000% in Upside Potential

There's a long list of nuclear energy stocks potentially worth your investment dollars. But if you're looking for nuclear stocks with maximum upside potential, it's hard not to put NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) near or at the top of that list.After a brief correction, NuScale now trades at a market cap of just $4 billion. Another pure-play SMR stock, Oklo, has a market cap nearly 3 times larger. To be clear, I also think that Oklo shares have at least 1,000% potential upside. But due to its relatively diminutive valuation, NuScale shares arguably have even more upside. That's especially true when you consider a recent study that found the small modular reactor (SMR) market -- the exact type of technology that NuScale specializes in -- has a $1.5 trillion opportunity ahead of it. Comparing NuScale's $4 billion market cap to a $1.5 trillion opportunity clearly shows how much upside potential this stock has. But before you jump in, it's important to understand two details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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