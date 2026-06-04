Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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04.06.2026 20:00:00
NuScale Power Stock Is Down 20%. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Every company in an emerging industry wants to be the first at something: to get through the regulatory process, into production, or into a customer's hands. For NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), however, being first has had an unfortunate disadvantage: finding a customer who's willing to be first, too.It's not hard to imagine why. NuScale is developing a small modular reactor (SMR) that shrinks the benefits of a nuclear power plant -- clean, reliable, always-on power -- but without necessarily shrinking the costs. Indeed, the cost of NuScale's first major project, the Carbon Free Power Plant, had risen to about $9 billion before it was canceled in 2023. Large-scale nuclear power plants can have a similar cost yet produce more electricity.Today, NuScale still lacks a firm sale of its SMR technology. And yet its outlook is changing. Data center growth has made reliable power one of the biggest bottlenecks in the build-out of artificial intelligence (AI). A company like NuScale could easily become the linchpin for keeping that boom going.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)