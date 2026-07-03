Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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03.07.2026 15:30:00
NuScale Power Stock Is Down 75% in 12 Months. Here's Why.
In the summer of 2025, nuclear energy stocks were having a moment. Indeed, if you had bought shares in the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF on June 30 of last year and stayed invested until at least Oct. 15, your investment would have grown roughly 47% -- an astonishing return for an exchange-traded fund (ETF).Mention of Oct. 15 in the above example isn't arbitrary. It was, in retrospect, the peak of enthusiasm for nuclear energy stocks. Indeed, if you had bought shares of the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF on Oct. 15, 2025, and stayed invested until today, your investment would have lost about 30% of its original value by now. Long-term NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) investors have similarly witnessed a dismal drop in the value of this developer of small modular reactors (SMRs), to the tune of a 75% decline. The reason for this sell-off isn't complicated; it was always there for investors to glean. Here's what's going on with NuScale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)