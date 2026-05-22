Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
22.05.2026 19:01:00
NuScale Power Stock Is Impossible to Ignore Right Now. Here's What to Do With It.
It's hard to know what to make of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock at the moment.On one hand, the company has access to some of the biggest growth tailwinds the market currently offers. The company has the potential to directly benefit from the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Its nuclear technology is an ideal fit for meeting the growing energy demands of data center infrastructure, which are vital to executing AI operations. Without added power supply, the AI industry will have trouble growing. NuScale Power's management team understands this dilemma and has positioned the company to benefit.Here's the other hand: NuScale has yet to successfully build and commercialize any of its nuclear-powered small modular reactors (SMRs). While the company has received critical regulatory approvals that allow it to begin construction, its business model is still largely theoretical. The same issue exists for demand -- there's clear interest as demonstrated by NuScale's project pipeline, but the company has faced repeated hurdles in actually financing and constructing these projects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
|11,40
|0,62%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stark knapp unter 6.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Aufschläge an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen letztlich Aufschläge
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende in starker Verfassung. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag ebenfalls zu. Auch die US-Indizes bewegten sich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien gewannen vor dem Wochenende hinzu.