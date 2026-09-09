NuScale Stock vs. Oklo Stock: Wall Street Says Buy One and Sell the Other.

Nuclear stocks that make small modular reactors (SMRs) are attracting investor and analyst interest. SMRs are nuclear fission reactors that are smaller than conventional reactors. They can be built in a factory and then transported to a site.

Although NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) holds a regulatory lead as the first SMR company to obtain design certification from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Wall Street analysts consistently assign a higher premium and more bullish outlook to Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), which also makes SMRs.

The average price target for NuScale is $12.63, just 30% above its share price as of Sept. 7. Oklo, on the other hand, has an average price target of $79.88, nearly twice its recent share price. While it's important to remember that price targets are just estimates, there are solid reasons to prefer Oklo over NuScale.

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