25.10.2023 15:00:00
NuStar Energy Chooses Casepoint as eDiscovery Solution
NuStar Energy, a liquids terminal and pipeline operator, selects Casepoint's AI-powered eDiscovery solution to support internal investigations and litigation needs.
TYSONS, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for large enterprises — today announced it has signed a multi-year contract with NuStar Energy L.P. to provide its AI-powered eDiscovery solution to the midstream oil and gas company. NuStar selected Casepoint for its cutting-edge technology, including data collection, processing, AI and advanced analytics, review, and production tools.
NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS), which owns and operates pipelines, terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids, began searching for a replacement for its existing internal data processing and culling software solution last year. The publicly traded company sought a single secure and unified eDiscovery platform to help manage its internal and external litigation matters. After conducting extensive research and evaluation of the top eDiscovery solutions in the U.S., NuStar ultimately selected Casepoint.
"Casepoint checked all our boxes and introduced features to us that will enhance our processes. Their solutions align perfectly with our needs and introduce the use of AI and advanced analytics to our workflows," said Michael Maul, Manager of I/S Project at NuStar. "This partnership will help us achieve our goal of seamlessly integrating our in-house and outside counsel workflows, reducing legal spend, and increasing efficiency. We look forward to a successful partnership with Casepoint."
NuStar was impressed by Casepoint's proven track record of working with large enterprises; its ability to easily create multiple roles to control all internal and external party permissions; its ability to ingest mobile device collections as well as an extensive number of data types; and its strong security qualifications.
"We are excited to partner with NuStar and support their quest to enhance their legal technology capabilities," said Oliver Silva, Director of Enterprise Accounts at Casepoint. "Our eDiscovery solution will play a pivotal role in unifying their technology stack, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency and agility."
The announcement further solidifies Casepoint's industry-leading commitment to providing powerful, secure, legal technology solutions to corporations — adding to an already impressive list of corporate partners.
Learn more about Casepoint and its ability to provide configurable Corporate Solutions here.
About Casepoint
Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, AI and advanced analytics, and review and production.
Media Contact
Rachel Moten
Infinite Global
Account Executive
rmoten@infiniteglobal.com
623-687-5840
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nustar-energy-chooses-casepoint-as-ediscovery-solution-301967245.html
SOURCE Casepoint
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units
|17,11
|-0,29%
