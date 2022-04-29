|
29.04.2022 01:23:00
NuStar Energy L.P. Declares First Quarter 2022 Common Unit Distribution and Series A, Series B and Series C Preferred Units Distributions
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2022 common unit distribution of $0.40 per unit. The first quarter common unit distribution will be paid on May 13, 2022 to holders of record as of May 9, 2022.
NuStar Energy L.P.’s Board of Directors also declared a first quarter 2022 Series A preferred unit distribution of $0.47817 per unit, a Series B preferred unit distribution of $0.47657 per unit and a Series C preferred unit distribution of $0.56250 per unit. The preferred unit distributions will be paid on June 15, 2022 to holders of record as of June 1, 2022.
A conference call with management is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to discuss the financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022. Investors interested in listening to the discussion may dial toll-free 844/889-7787, passcode 4754807. International callers may access the discussion by dialing 661/378-9931, passcode 4754807. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the discussion, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, passcode 4754807. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, passcode 4754807. The playback will be available until 12:00 p.m. CT on June 5, 2022.
Investors interested in listening to the live discussion or a replay via the internet may access the discussion directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/viq5tqzk or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.
NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 64 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 57 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of NuStar Energy L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals and corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not NuStar Energy L.P., are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
