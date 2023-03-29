NuStar Recognized on Newsweek’s List of "America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023”

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of "America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.” NuStar was one of only four San Antonio companies to make the list along with USAA, H-E-B and iHeartMedia.

This prestigious honor is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

"America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023” were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries were selected based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. All companies headquartered in the United States with revenues over $500 million were considered in the study.

"We are very proud of this recognition as it illustrates our strong corporate culture, which was created by our Chairman Emeritus, Bill Greehey,” said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron. "Our culture prioritizes treating everyone with respect, giving back to our communities, protecting the environment and demanding that our employees hold themselves and each other to the highest ethical standards. When you do the right things for the right reasons, you build trust with your employees, communities, customers and investors so we are truly honored to receive this recognition.”

This honor comes on the heels of NuStar being recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of the "Best Companies to Work for Latinos” for the third consecutive year. Published last week, this list is based on diversity representation on the corporate board, the percentage of Hispanic employees, a strong commitment to community service, leadership development programs, solid outreach and recruitment initiatives, career opportunities and other efforts to increase diversity among the workforce, suppliers and executive level engagement.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

