30.05.2024 22:30:00
Nutanix announces AI partner program, GPT-in-a-Box 2.0
Cloud software company Nutanix has announced the Nutanix AI Partner Program, intended to unite AI solutions and services partners to support customers wanting to run generative AI applications atop the Nutanix Cloud Platform and the company’s GPT-in-a-Box platform.Unveiled May 21, the Nutanix AI Partner Program provides customers with simplified access to an expanded ecosystem of AI partners to offer “real world” generative AI solutions. Partners will help organizations build and secure third-party and homegrown generative AI applications on top of Nutanix Cloud Platform and the Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box solution, targeted at prominent AI use cases. This ecosystem of partners will help address diverse uses cases including operations, cybersecurity, fraud detection, and customer support across industries such as health care, financial services, and legal and professional services, Nutanix said. Among the initial partners are Codeium, DataRobot, Dkue, Instabase, Neural Magic, and RunAI.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
