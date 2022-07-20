Nutella® Launches Limited-Edition "Breakfast Across America" Jars

Each jar features a popular travel destination and breakfast recipe

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutella® is introducing collectable "Breakfast Across America" jars to give consumers a taste of signature breakfasts enjoyed in different regions throughout the country. The collection features 16 landmark locations such as Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, Niagara Falls, along with corresponding breakfast recipes to transport consumers with each bite. The limited-edition line is currently available for purchase nationwide in 13oz and 26.5oz jars, with SRPs of $4.29 and $7.99, respectively.

"Nutella is all about breakfast and we hope these regional recipes inspire families to create new special breakfast memories this summer," shares Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director, Nutella® at Ferrero U.S.A. "Whether you want to make a Beignet inspired by New Orleans or Blueberry Pancakes from Portland, "Breakfast Across America" has something for everyone to enjoy."

The 16 locations and breakfasts represented by the jars include:

Kenai Fjords, AK: Lingonberry Muffins + Nutella

San Francisco, CA : Sourdough Toast + Nutella

Portland, ME : Blueberry Pancakes + Nutella

New Orleans, LA : Beignets + Nutella

Mackinac Island, MI : Pannakakku Pancakes + Nutella

Miami Beach, FL : Breakfast Tostada + Nutella

Kauai, HI : Hawaiian Sweet Bread + Nutella

Pikes Peak, CO: Breakfast Burrito + Nutella

New York City , NY: Bagels + Nutella

Napa Valley, CA : Acai Bowl + Nutella

Glacier Park, MT : Fry Bread + Nutella

Chicago, IL : Breakfast Pizza + Nutella

Lake Tahoe, NV : Sheepherder Bread + Nutella

Crater Lake, OR : Dutch Baby Pancakes + Nutella

Santa Fe, NM : Empanadas + Nutella

Niagara Falls, NY : English Muffins + Nutella

To learn more about the "Breakfast Across America" jars and for recipes, visit Nutella.com.

Nutella

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

