Nutex Health Soars 21% After Hours On Revenue Surge; Biotech Peers Join Tuesday Gainers

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap biotech and pharma names posted notable gains in Tuesday's after-hours trading session, with Nutex Health standing out as the most significant mover following its quarterly results.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) surged in extended trading, climbing 20.97% to $120.00 after reporting third-quarter results. The company posted a net loss of $17.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of just $0.4 million in the same period last year. Despite the widened loss, revenue growth was striking, with total revenue jumping 220.7% year-over-year to $244.0 million from $76.1 million. Shares had closed the regular session down 4.57% at $99.20, but the strong revenue expansion fuelled a sharp rebound after hours.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) also advanced, gaining 5.87% to $0.9798 in after-hours trading. The move comes without fresh news on Tuesday, though investors may still be positioning ahead of the company's upcoming technical presentation at the AI Drug Discovery & Development Summit 2025 in Boston, scheduled for November 18-20. Shares had closed modestly higher at $0.9255.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) recovered in extended trading, rising 6.51% to $3.27 after a steep 8.08% decline during the regular session. The company recently reported a narrower third-quarter net loss of $5.97 million compared to $7.69 million last year. However, revenue fell sharply to $201 thousand from $1.04 million a year ago.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU) posted strong after-hours gains, climbing 8.91% to $2.20. The stock had already closed higher by 2.02% at $2.02. While no new updates were released Tuesday, investors may still be digesting the company's November 14 earnings report, which showed first-quarter net income of $2.0 million versus $1.5 million a year ago, alongside revenue of $13.9 million compared to $16.6 million in the prior year.

Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) added 5.21% to $0.6325 in after-hours trading, extending its modest 1.31% gain at the close. On November 12, the company reported a third-quarter net loss of $12.4 million, slightly wider than last year's $11.6 million, with revenue declining 16% year-over-year to $6.8 million. Adicet reiterated its 2025 revenue guidance and expects to end the year with $152-$155 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, providing investors with reassurance on liquidity.

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) edged higher after hours, rising 2.44% to $2.18. Shares had closed slightly lower at $2.13. The company announced that CEO Gary Jacob will present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit XV on November 22, highlighting its lead investigational drug candidate, urcosimod. The therapy, designed to treat neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), has shown promising anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects in Phase 2 trials, and OKYO is preparing for a larger 120-patient multi-center clinical study.