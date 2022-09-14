Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 18:02:00

NUTRABLEND WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 517

Workers Triumph Over Attempted Union Busting

MADERA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Nutrablend, a subsidiary of Land of Lakes, have voted by more than a two-to-one margin to join Teamsters Local 517. The 67 workers are responsible for the production of animal feed.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"These workers stood strong in the face of a nasty anti-union campaign because they knew that Land of Lakes was making promises that they weren't going to fulfill," said Greg Landers, Local 517 Secretary-Treasurer. "We're looking forward to negotiating a contract that addresses the issues that they care about the most – ending favoritism, annual wage increases, improved health care and retirement benefits, protection against unjust retaliation, and more."

"This is an important victory in the ongoing fight to bring strong wages, a voice on the job and the benefits on middle class prosperity to all workers in the food supply chain," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "We're looking forward to negotiating a contract that reflects how valuable these men and women are to both their industry and their communities."

Teamsters Local 517 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout California's Central Valley. For more information go to https://www.teamsterslocal517.com/.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrablend-workers-join-teamsters-local-517-301624497.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 517

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen belasten: Asiatische Indizes schwächer
An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen