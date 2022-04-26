NUTRABOLT EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

89% of Nutrabolt teammates say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of teammates at a typical U.S.-based company

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt is proud to be Certified™ again by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current teammates say about their experience working at Nutrabolt. This year, 89% of teammates said it's a great place to work – which is 32 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Nutrabolt is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to this month's survey results, 100% of Nutrabolt teammates report they are treated fairly regardless of their race, and 98% agree when you join the company, you're made to feel welcome. 97% say they're proud to tell others where they work, and 95% feel good about the ways Nutrabolt contributes to the community.

"At Nutrabolt, all teammates have the chance to shape the way we work, and the culture we create. I'm grateful for our high-performance teams, and our leadership team works hard to make Nutrabolt a workplace where passionate people thrive. I'm proud of this achievement and believe Nutrabolt is truly a Great Place to Work", says Brittany Cullison, Chief People Officer at Nutrabolt.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

If you're looking to energize your career at a company that puts its people first, visit Nutrabolt.com/careers.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND®(the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor®(an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

