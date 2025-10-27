Nutriband Co-Founder Gareth Sheridan Returns To The Role Of CEO

(RTTNews) - Nutriband, Inc. (NTRB, NTRBW) announced Monday that Company Founder Gareth Sheridan has returned as Company Chief Executive Officer. Sheridan had stepped down from the role for three months to enter the Irish Presidential election.

Co-Founder and Chairman Serguei Melnik had taken over the responsibilities of CEO during the period of August 10 until October 27.

Sheridan has returned to the position of CEO effective immediately and will guide the company through the final 2025 framework towards the target NDA filing in 2026 for AVERSA Fentanyl.