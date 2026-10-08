Nutriband Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C484 / ISIN: US67092M2089

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08.10.2026 14:22:00

Nutriband Seeks New Patent Protection For AVERSA Transdermal Technology

(RTTNews) - Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) announced that it has filed a non-provisional utility patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to further strengthen intellectual property protection for its AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology.

The new patent application covers improved aversive formulations and coating application methods designed to enhance the abuse-deterrent properties of AVERSA and make the technology more difficult to defeat.

If granted, the patent could provide up to 20 years of protection from the non-provisional filing date and potentially extend worldwide patent protection for AVERSA-based products, including AVERSA FENTANYL, to 2046.

AVERSA incorporates proprietary aversive agents into transdermal patches to deter oral abuse and reduce the risk of misuse, diversion and accidental exposure associated with drugs that have abuse potential, including opioids and stimulants.

Nutriband said its AVERSA technology is already supported by a broad international intellectual property portfolio, with patents issued in 46 countries, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, Canada and Australia.

The company is developing AVERSA FENTANYL as its lead transdermal pharmaceutical product and said the technology could be incorporated into transdermal patches containing drugs with abuse potential.

NTRB has traded between $2.80 and $9.19 over the past year.

The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $6.76, up 1.12%.

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Nutriband Inc Registered Shs 6,76 1,12% Nutriband Inc Registered Shs

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