nutribullet® Introduces Best-in-Class Triple Prep System that Pairs Three Appliances with One Intelligent Base

The nutribullet® Triple Prep System is an Elite Blending and Processing Solution Designed to Expand Users' Culinary Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nutribullet® , the #1 single-serve blender brand in the U.S., is entering the kitchen systems subcategory with the launch of the new nutribullet® Triple Prep System . The Triple Prep System allows users to operate three of the brand's essential kitchen appliances — a full-sized blender, a personal blender, and a 7-cup food processor — all from the same motor base, offering consumers a simple and streamlined solution for a full menu of food prep functions.

"This product combines our most premium blending solution with the versatility of our food processor to give consumers an all-in-one solution for their kitchen," said Lauren Salter, category director at nutribullet®. "The nutribullet® Triple Prep System's intelligent design is only matched by its power and simplicity."

Whether blending, extracting, chopping, slicing, or kneading, this multifaceted machine makes preparing healthy and nutritious recipes as simple as possible with the following attachments:

Full-size blender: The 64-oz blending pitcher can safely blend hot foods and features an easy-pour spout for fewer drips and splatters.

Personal blender: Includes a 24-oz and 32-oz blending cup, plus to-go lids for portability to make smaller, take-anywhere portions of smoothies, shakes, dressings, and other smaller-portioned recipes.

Food processor: The fully-equipped food processor features a 7-cup work bowl, dual-sized food pusher, and blades for slicing, shredding, chopping, and keading. Plus, blades stack neatly inside the work bowl when not in use, providing an easy storage solution.

The nutribullet® Triple Prep System also features:

A 1500-watt motor base that can power through the toughest ingredients.

A power base that shows an individual set of programs corresponding to the appliance being used, including precise auto-programs that eliminate guesswork and inspire consumers to go beyond traditional blending and processing functions.

A pitcher, food processor bowl, and cups made from super-durable, high-performance plastic that is both BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

The nutribullet® Triple Prep System is the first product that has been released since the launch of the brand's newest creative campaign, "Yeah, It's That Simple." . The :15s and :30s advertising spots, as well as social video and audio clips, showcase nutribullet®'s point of difference in the blending category: speed, versatility, and simplicity. Through three different vignettes, the spot challenges the notion that healthy eating must be complicated and time-consuming. The national campaign, just like the new nutribullet® Triple Prep System, highlights how nutribullet® tackles a wide array of recipes with minimal time and effort.

The nutribullet® Triple Prep System will be available for purchase starting October 24, 2023 at nutribullet.com and Amazon.com, and will hit shelves at Target, Best Buy and other favorite retailers in the coming weeks. For more information, visit https://www.nutribullet.com/ or follow @nutribullet on Instagram and Pinterest .

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet® is the #1 Single Serve Blender brand in the U.S.*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Unit sales, January 2023-June 2023

Media Contact:

Anna McAndrew

847-224-8113

annam@spoolmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutribullet-introduces-best-in-class-triple-prep-system-that-pairs-three-appliances-with-one-intelligent-base-301967156.html

SOURCE nutribullet®