Nutrien and USFRA Partner on Earth Day to Advance Industry-led Decade of Ag Sustainability Effort

Nutrien Ltd., (TSX and NYSE: NTR) the world’s largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, is proud to announce it is joining the Decade of Ag movement, a sector-wide effort, facilitated by US Farmers and Ranchers in Action, to create a shared vision for a resilient, climate-smart agricultural system that produces sustainable food, fiber and energy systems for the future.

By the year 2030, Nutrien aims to make key transformations through ambitious commitments that drive systemic change and lead the next wave of agricultural evolution, including:

Enabling sustainable acres

Reducing emissions

Leveraging innovation and inclusion

Scaling a carbon program

Investing in low-carbon fertilizer

Nutrien joins Decade of Ag and USFRA as it works to elevate food and agriculture as the primary solution for sustainability – positioning farmers and ranchers as key change agents in this important work to shape our future.

"The future needs food. And the only way we’re going to feed everyone is to be a leader in the agriculture industry in innovation and bold thinking. From the bottom of the mine to the top of the silo, Nutrien is committed to growing a better world,” said David Elser, Senior Vice President, Retail North America at Nutrien Ag Solutions. "This effort will take all of us - corporations, NGOs, scientists and industry. We don’t have time to waste. Feeding the future has never felt more promising.”

U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA) connects farmers and ranchers to food and agriculture stakeholders to co-create sustainable food systems. USFRA spotlights the important role farmers and ranchers are taking in forging climate solutions with help from science, experts, investors and partners.

"These leaders are stepping up in action to collaborate for meaningful impact,” said USFRA CEO Erin Fitzgerald. "Nutrien knows bold action is needed now to restore our environment through agriculture to regenerate natural resources. This important step forward not only shows Nutrien’s commitment to a better tomorrow but that we’re grounded in a shared vision of what a decade of success looks like and we’re able to go further and faster together.”

Nutrien joins more than 200 agriculture leaders who have signed on to this sustainability vision.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail division of Nutrien Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations worldwide. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Dyna-Gro® Seed, Loveland Products, Inc.® and Proven® Seed. Learn more at NutrienAgSolutions.com

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products worldwide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well-positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

About USFRA

U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) represents farmer and rancher-led organizations, and food and agricultural partners, with a common vision to further our global sustainable food systems. We believe farmers uniquely contribute to nourishing our planet, people, and natural resources. Our focus is creating a proactive collaboration between the best minds in food, agriculture, science, and technology to co-create solutions that will result in environmental, social, and economic sustainability. USFRA is serving as the secretariat for the Decade of Ag a shared vision for 2030 for US food and agriculture. Learn more at www.usfarmersandranchers.org.

