16.05.2022 22:30:00

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 19 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

