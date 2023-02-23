Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.02.2023 00:00:00

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO and BofA Investor Conferences

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 28 at 1:30 p.m. EST, and the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:50 a.m. EST.

Both fireside chats will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

