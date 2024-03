Nutrien donates $11m to Saskatchewan School of Mining

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has received C$15 million ($11m) the largest gift from a corporate donor in its history from Nutrien – toward its Time to Rise campaign supporting the construction of the new Saskatoon campus.In recognition, the School of Mining, Manufacturing and Engineering Technologies has been renamed the Nutrien School of Mining, Manufacturing and Engineering Technologies. “With this significant contribution, we are not just constructing a new campus, we are building a launchpad for tomorrow’s leaders,” Dr. Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech CEO said in a news release. “For more than 40 years, the connection between Nutrien and Sask Polytech has been mutually beneficial and has evolved to become an indispensable partnership that plays a critical role in Saskatchewan’s economy. Nutrien’s generous gift will leave a lasting impact on Sask Polytech and future generations of students.”The C$15 million gift to Sask Polytech’s Time to Rise campaign will directly support the construction of the new Saskatoon campus.This investment will also enable Sask Polytech to continue working closely with Nutrien to train the workforce of tomorrow and provide skilled graduates for Nutrien’s potash operations. Nearly 300 of Nutrien’s current employees are Sask Polytech graduates, working at various Nutrien locations across Saskatchewan.The new Saskatoon campus will transform an existing network of multiple decentralized, outdated buildings into a revitalized complex that offers modern, technology-rich learning for students and greater opportunities for applied research and investment. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel