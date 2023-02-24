|
Nutrien Files 2022 Annual Disclosures
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2022 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.
The 2022 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.
