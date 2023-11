Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates as potash prices plummet

Nutrien (TSX and NYSE: NTR) fell short of analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit, as lower potash prices weighed on the world’s biggest fertilizer producer.Potash prices experienced a decline as a result of the resumption of shipments from Belarus and Russia.Analysts have noted that fertilizer demand remained subdued for a significant part of the year, with farmers holding off on purchases until prices stabilized.During Q3, potash prices averaged $250 per tonne, in stark contrast to the $633 per tonne recorded a year earlier.Nutrien reported earnings of $82 million in the third quarter, down from $1.6 billion a year earlier.The company says sales were $5.6 billion, down 31% from $8.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share were 15 cents, down from $2.94.Shares of Nutrien were up 1.98% by 12:10 p.m. EDT. Since January, however, shares are down 23%. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.65 billion ($27.33 billion). Read More: BHP CEO says ‘ship has sailed’ on potential acquisition of Nutrien(With files from Reuters) Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel