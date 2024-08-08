|
08.08.2024 12:48:00
Nutrien names insider Mark Thompson as CFO amid mixed results
Nutrien (TSX, NYSE: NTR), the world’s biggest fertilizer producer, has appointed a new chief financial officer amid an industry downturn that has resulted in the Canadian company experiencing significant profit fluctuations.Mark Thompson, who has been with Nutrien for 13 year and currently serves as chief commercial officer, will assume his new role on August 26. He is set to replace Pedro Farah, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of 2024, it said in the statement.Since April last year, at least eight senior executives or managers have been let go or have resigned from the company. This exodus included members of Brazil’s entire supply management team, as well as the chief executive officer and CFO for Latin America.The company started its Brazilian expansion soon after its 2018 formation through the merger of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc, which had one small fertilizer maker in Sao Paulo state.By 2022, the company operated in 13 Brazilian states and had about 200 commercial units in Latin America, a region in which it has been present for over 25 years.Mark Thompson. (Image: Nutrien.)This year, however, the potash and other fertilizers producer revealed it may sell its retail operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay in order to focus on Brazil and other key markets.Nutrien’s challenges in South America surfaced as fertilizer companies grappled with volatility in global markets, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The geopolitical change caused prices to soar, only for them to then collapse the following year as farmers postponed purchases and global supplies stabilized.The crop nutrient giant’s second quarter results presented a mixed bag, with net earning of $392 million, down from $448 million in the same period last year. Sales reached S$10.2 billion, a decrease from the $11.7 billion fetched in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share came at 78 cents US, down from 89 cents US a year earlier.Its adjusted earnings bet analysts’ estimates, as they reached $2.34 per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $2.21 per share.Nutrien attributed the result to strong potash sales volumes, which climbed to 3.56 million tonnes during the quarter, compared with 3.38 million tonnes in the same quarter of 2023.The Saskatoon-based firm said in July that fertilizer demand was just beginning to stabilize after the dramatic upheavals of the past few years, but expected better market conditions have yet to materialize.“Though crop price fundamentals aren’t great, patient investors might wait for the realization that nitrogen fundamentals are outperforming crop prices (because of strong energy price differentials), and potash demand is accelerating (as well, potash prices seem trough-y now)”, BMO fertilizers and chemicals analyst, Joel Jackson, wrote in a note to investors.Shares in Nutrien were slightly down in New York on Thursday in pre-market trading, changing hands at $46.57 — 1.08% lower than their closing price on Wednesday. The crop nutrients giant has a current market capitalization of C$31.96 billion ($23.2bn).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)mehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.24
|Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)mehr Analysen
|07:29
|Nutrien Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.24
|Nutrien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.24
|Nutrien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.07.24
|Nutrien Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Nutrien Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:29
|Nutrien Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.24
|Nutrien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.24
|Nutrien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.07.24
|Nutrien Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Nutrien Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.08.24
|Nutrien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.24
|Nutrien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.07.24
|Nutrien Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Nutrien Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.06.24
|Nutrien Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:29
|Nutrien Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.24
|Nutrien Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.23
|Nutrien Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.02.23
|Nutrien Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.01.23
|Nutrien Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.02.24
|Nutrien Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.01.24
|Nutrien Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.23
|Nutrien Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Nutrien Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.05.23
|Nutrien Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)
|41,94
|-1,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.